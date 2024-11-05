We want to redeem image of our ministry – Humanitarian minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed himself and the Minister of State, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu to redeem the image of the ministry.

Speaking Monday in Abuja when he and his colleague resumed duty, he said it was only when the image of the ministry was redeemed that trust could be developed.

“Without trust, whatever we have done would be underrated and would not be seen as manifesting as an impact.

“In doing this, we are going to provide leadership, guidance, and we will depend on you for your maximum input, because you are the technocrat of the ministry,” he said.

He called for support from the staff, adding that it is when they are able to work together to avoid infraction that the mission and vision of Mr. President to eradicate poverty and provide effective humanitarian services will be appreciated by Nigerians.

He said his regime would operate an open door policy.