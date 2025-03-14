We walk the talk on women empowerment — Wema Bank’s CEO

Wema Bank’s Managing Director/CEO, Moruf Oseni, has reaffirmed the bank’s dedication to accelerating action for women empowerment, gender inclusion, and equality.

Speaking at the Wema Bank International Women’s Day 2025 Event in Lagos, Oseni emphasized the bank’s long-standing commitment to empowering women. “We walk the talk when it comes to women empowerment,” he stated.

He noted the bank’s women-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, launched in 2019, which has enabled the bank to provide financial services to over 400,000 unbanked women, disburse N75 billion in low-interest loans, and create over 900 jobs for women.

Oseni further stated that the bank has also provided market access for 3,000 women, connecting them with over 135,000 customers and generating over $4 million in sales.

“The mission of empowering lives is one that is deeply rooted in our identity as Wema Bank. From inception in 1945 to present, we have carried on the mission of empowering our people. A lot has changed in the last 8 decades but one thing that has remained constant is our commitment to inclusion, empowerment and support for women.

“As a bank, we recognise the gender equality gap that exists globally, and we understand the need for a tailored approach to addressing this challenge. This is why we launched our women-focused proposition, SARA by Wema, in 2019, and why we continue to take intentional steps towards empowering women”.

Chairman of Wema Bank, Dr. Mrs. Oluwayemisi Olorunshola, emphasised the bank’s role in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) towards global gender equality.