We take care of our birds like newborn babies – Young poultry farmers

As more young Nigerians get awareness about the potential in the country’s agricultural sector, more people are now embracing and taking up chances to make a living in the sector.

Recently, at Utesi community in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, Daily Trust on Sunday spoke with a group of young people who decided to invest in poultry production, and their experiences highlighted the willingness of many young people to change their economic woes.

“It has been wonderful and interesting. In the beginning it was difficult, but along the line, I was able to get used to it, and I am now familiar with the demands of production and well established,” a 28-year-old farmer, Esther Temitope Obunikem said while narrating her experience.

Esther, a graduate of Economics, said her first experience in broiler farming was full of lessons, one that will change her life and set her in the path of success.

“I had some experience with my first production. I have understood that dealing with birds is like caring for newborn babies. One has to constantly check their movement to see if they are healthy and monitor the way they behave, taking care of them in a special way like humans,” the young farmer said.

In her first production, she started with 250 birds, and in the second she expanded to with support from the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises Niger Delta Project (LIFE-ND).

In her first production, her challenge was how to get buyers, which made her struggle to make sales because people were pricing them low, adding that she has almost “overcome the challenge,” as she explained her plan for the future:

“I am planning to be involved in one-on-one marketing with neighbours and market women. And I thank God that we are in the festive period now. It is always easy to sell during the festive period because of the high demand from traders, neighbours and eateries,” she said.

Most importantly, her study of Economics helped her to better manage every aspect of her poultry production.

“I was able to input what I learn in school about economising resources, such as their food, proper documentation of record keeping – how many birds died, how much food we give them, and other things,” Temitope stated.

Like Esther, a 23-year-old Sonia Amasawuamwan, told Daily Trust on Sunday that her interest in poultry production started last year when she wanted to become what she described as “the boss of my own.”

Miss Sonia told Daily Trust on Sunday that, “It has been a nice experience and more profitable compared to when I was a salary earner. This is my second year of being in this poultry production.”

The 23-year-old woman said her first experience taught her many lessons, and she has learned how to become a better farmer.

“At my first production, I was scared because it was my first time, but along the line, I found out that it was very easy and interesting. And by the grace of God, this is

my second production and I am doing well in it,” the young farmer explained.

Speaking specifically about the things she has learned so far, Sonia said, “I have learned a lot about taking care of the birds and giving them the attention they need. They are like human babies, they need attention.”

For most of the young farmers, every year makes them better. “It teaches you how to be a better farmer and give your attention to everything around it. It has also helped me to pay attention to whatever I am doing, even outside farming,” she said.

The federal government and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, through the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) project, have been providing support to young farmers across the region.