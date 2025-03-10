‘We survived on garri’, freed Benue varsity students recount ordeal

Three female students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University (JOSTUM), formerly the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), have recounted their harrowing experience after spending eight days in a kidnappers’ den.

The students, initially believed to be four, were abducted by armed men on Tuesday, February 25, while on their way for night study.

The victims-Emmanuella Msendo Orakaa, Susan Apebo, and Folashade Adeyemi-were kidnapped near the university’s North Core campus, close to their Zamfara hostel and later released after their families paid a ransom of N10 million.

Speaking from her home in Makurdi, Emmanuella Orakaa, a 300-level student of Agric and Biosystems Engineering, narrated their ordeal.

“We were heading to class when armed men suddenly appeared from the bushes and seized us. We tried to run, but they had us surrounded. They forced us into the forest, making us walk for hours until we reached a place I later learned was Gbajimgba.

“Although others were walking along the road, only the three of us were taken. The kidnappers, wearing hoods and speaking in Hausa, ambushed us from both the front and back. One of us tried to escape but fell, and they immediately grabbed her, along with the third person,” she recalled.

During their captivity, she said they were given only garri to eat before being fed rice later. Constantly on the move, they slept in the open. “We never saw any house, just the glow of fires at night,” Orakaa said.

Following intense negotiations, Emmanuella said their captors instructed how the ransom should be delivered, leading to their release in Taraba State. “While returning, we were ferried across the Buruku River,” she added.

We had no choice but to pay – Parents

The victims’ parents said they were forced to take matters into their own hands due to the lack of progress from security agencies.

Emmanuella’s mother, Mrs Ann Perasen, said, “The kidnappers initially demanded N40 million, then reduced it to N30 million before settling for N10 million. We parents came together and raised the money.”

At the time of ransom payment, the abductors instructed that those delivering it should wear white and bring two packs of Benson cigarettes. “After the exchange, the girls returned home around 11 pm on March 5,” she said.

She added that the kidnappers claimed their “profession” was kidnapping and expected negotiations with the university, not the parents.

Dr Adeyemi Jacob Adepowale, Folashade’s father, expressed relief at his daughter’s safe return. He recounted how the girls initially celebrated their freedom but later broke down in tears due to the trauma.

He confirmed over the phone that parents paid the N10 million ransom, urging the university to strengthen security to prevent future incidents.

Similarly, Susan’s father, Mr Apebo, who travelled from Abuja upon hearing of the abduction, thanked God for their safe return.

While he refrained from discussing the ransom, he called on the university and government to improve campus security.

He also clarified that he took the girls to Bishop Murray Hospital for medical care upon their return, contradicting police claims that they were treated at Benue State University Teaching Hospital.

The university’s vice chancellor, Prof. Isaac Itodo, has pledged to enhance campus security.

During a visit to the victims’ families, he expressed sympathy and assured stakeholders that security measures would be reviewed before announcing a resumption date.

A statement signed by the Registrar, Dr John U. David, acknowledged the traumatic experience and urged patience as efforts were made to improve safety.

Meanwhile, the Benue State Police Command said it has launched a manhunt to track down the perpetrators.

The freed students, despite the trauma, remained firm in their education journey.

“This experience won’t stop me from pursuing my education,” Emmanuella affirmed.