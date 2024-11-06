We support competition but won’t allow continued PMS import – Dangote Refinery

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals yesterday expressed its support for healthy competition that drives innovation and quality, saying it looked forward to the upcoming commissioning of the four state-owned refineries as promised by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

It also advised Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited that deregulation should not be used as a justification to import “off-spec petroleum products” or the undermining of Nigeria’s national interests.

The refinery spoke in response to comment by Robert Dickerman, CEO of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Limited, where it denied blending sub-standard petroleum products.

In the statement, the refinery said, “At Dangote Petroleum Refinery, we are committed to ensuring that Nigeria becomes self-reliant in petroleum production, and we welcome competition that drives innovation and quality.

“However, we will never allow the continued importation and blending of petroleum products, nor the deliberate destruction of our national economy. We believe that a strong, self-sufficient energy sector is vital to Nigeria’s economic growth, and we will continue to advocate for policies and practices that protect our industries and the well-being of all Nigerians,” it said.

Dangote refinery also reiterated its support for deregulation and industrialisation, saying this support is grounded in a commitment to the sustainable growth of the country’s economy and the protection of its people from exploitation.

It stated that the health and safety of Nigerians should never be compromised in the pursuit of profit.

“The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Company has long been an advocate for deregulation and industrialisation in Nigeria, but our support is rooted in a commitment to the sustainable growth of the country’s economy and the protection of its people from any exploitation. Unlike Dickerman’s view, deregulation should not be a licence for the importation and distribution of off-spec products or the subversion of national interests,” it said.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery called on the government, patriotic Nigerians, and local businesses to remain steadfast in defending the country’s sovereignty and economic independence.

“The choice we face is between fostering industrialisation or allowing Nigeria to remain a dumping ground for inferior products while exporting jobs. For nearly three decades, cartels and their collaborators have sabotaged efforts to develop Nigeria’s refining capacity, keeping the country dependent on imported products. The time has come to end this cycle of exploitation and ensure that Nigeria’s energy sector works for the benefit of its people,” it added.