We stand by our decision to impeach Obasa – Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State House of Assembly has reacted to comments made by the immediate past Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, that his removal was unconstitutional.

Daily Trust reports that members of the Assembly on January 13 impeached Obasa over alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

His removal also came a few weeks after he was accused of spending N17 billion on a gate to the assembly complex.

SPONSOR AD

At the plenary on January 13, the lawmakers unanimously removed Obasa who had been in the saddle since 2015 as the Speaker.

Obasa, who was away during the impeachment saga, was welcomed back home by his loyalists at his Joel Ogunnaike GRA residence in Ikeja, on Saturday.

Responding to questions from newsmen shortly after he addressed his supporters, Obasa insisted that he remained the Speaker.

“My status in the house? I strongly believe I am still the speaker until the right thing has been done. If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way and I will not contest it. I’m a Muslim and I believe in fate. But let’s do it the way it should be done,” he said.

However, the House, in a statement on Saturday signed on its behalf by Ogundipe Olukayode said Obasa’s removal was carried out by over two-thirds majority of members.

The lawmakers emphasised their commitment to good governance and maintaining a harmonious relationship with other arms of government, stressing that the assembly’s decision to remove Obasa as Speaker was within their constitutional rights.

The statement reads: “It is imperative to clarify that over two-thirds of the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly are solidly united behind the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

“We stand by the decision taken to impeach Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa and we shall defend our position to the latter.

“As elected representatives of the people of Lagos, we owe them good governance and harmonious relationships with other arms of government.

“The position of the House remains the same and nothing has changed. The position being canvassed by former Speaker, Rt Hon Obasa is uncalled for and unparliamentary.

“The majority of members elected Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa is the Speaker for the 10th Assembly and we also at the said Plenary took the majority decision to remove him and stand by the new Speaker so, nothing has changed.

“All members were elected from their various constituencies across the state and we all have the inalienable rights under the necessary Statutory orders to remove their Principal officers, including the Speaker.

“I, therefore, appeal to the former Speaker to toe the line of peace and harmony as being followed by others, as the current intransigent posture will heat up the polity and not augur well.

“Any attempt to heat up the polity will be resisted by the majority of distinguished members who unanimously elected Rt Hon Meranda.”