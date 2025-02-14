Some teen sex workers rescued in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State have narrated their ordeal in the sex trafficking camp, saying they slept with at least 10 to 12 men daily.

Our correspondent reports that Ogun State Amotekun Corps, on Wednesday, raided the sex trafficking camp in Ifo and arrested 15 suspects and the operator identified as Idem Joy.

The suspects, between the ages of 12 and 39, were used for prostitution at the Railway line hotel, located along the old bank road in Ifo.

Some of the items recovered included, a sum of N 819,600, various types of drugs, cartons of condoms, energy enhancer, among others.

The Corps Commandant, Brigadier General Alade Adedigba (retd.), said 14 of the girls were trafficked from Akwa Ibom, with the others from Cross river and Delta states respectively.

According to him, the survivors on questioning, disclosed that they were coerced into taking an oath, a traumatic experience that involved being stripped naked and having parts of their hair cut off for alleged ritual purposes to scare them from running away or confessing.

One of the survivors (name withheld), a native of Akwa Ibom State, was trafficked to Ogun State on the 29th of January, 2024.

The 14-year- old survivor, a JSS3 dropout said, before her arrival, she was told that she would serve as a sales girl, but on getting to the state, she found herself in prostitution.

“They did not tell me that this is what I will be doing, they only told me that I would be a sales girl when I arrive, so I came with my friend, Glory, but she works at another hotel.

“On getting here, I was given some drugs to take before I started the work. She (Idem Joy) cut some hair from my head, saying whenever I run, she would use my hair to kill me.

“For some, she took their pictures and others their blood,” she said.

Speaking on how much she was paid, she said, “Sometimes, I made N20,000 per day depending on the turnout. I slept with 10 to 12 men a day, they paid N1,000 or N2,000, it depends.”

A 17 -year-old girl (name withheld) disclosed that she was brought into the state on November 7, 2024.

She mentioned that she was asked to swear an oath and was to work for one year before regaining her freedom.

“My customers paid me N5,000, N2,000 and most of the time N1,000. She promised me that once I work well, I’m free to go after one year and she would buy me a phone and a box filled with clothes.

“Sometimes, I have 10 customers per day and when I’m paid after sex, I give her all the money, I just want to go back” she said.