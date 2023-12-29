We Should All Be Like Mama Chukwudi

There are few things as shocking as the piece of news circulating on social media lately which involves a woman identified as Mama Chukwudi. Apparently,…

There are few things as shocking as the piece of news circulating on social media lately which involves a woman identified as Mama Chukwudi. Apparently, Mama Chukwudi had rejected the gift of a car from her undergraduate son. Her reason? She did not know the source of her son’s income, and he could not tell her the truth.

Allegedly, the young man had bought the car as a surprise gift for his mother, intending to show that he had finally “made it” in life. This is understandably a thoughtful gesture. After all, the young man might have always beseeched God Almighty to bless his “hustle”, if only to enable him to reward his beloved mother for her sacrifices.

But to his surprise, his mother did not jump with joy at the sight of his gift; she did not shout at the top of her voice either; the neighbours did not troop out in their numbers to see “what the Lord had done for her”; and instead of asking Chukwudi to kneel so she could bless him with prayers, Mama Chukwudi simply asked to know how her son had been able to buy a car.

She asked because it was puzzling how a child whom she sent to school to study, had mysteriously made enough money to buy a brand new car. And when her son hung his head in shame because his mouth could not tell her the truth, Mama Chukwudi told him that she could not accept his gift.

Mama Chukwudi’s rare act of integrity won her praises from different angles, even though some people were of the opinion that she should not have rejected the car gift. Those who reasoned this way believed that the young man might actually be into cryptocurrency trading or other online-based ventures, as we live in an era where people can make legitimate money from the comfort of their homes with smartphones, laptops and an internet connection.

Admittedly, such people raised a valid point. But even at that, the old woman still reserves the right to question her son’s source of income. And again, the issue may be that the boy put forward an explanation as to how he made money to his mother, but still couldn’t manage to convince her of his truthfulness. Personally, I know of someone who claimed to be into a form of online business, but was later found out to be an internet fraudster in disguise.

Sadly, we live in a society of people with unexplained wealth sources, just as much as we know rich people with legitimate businesses who still dabble in shady dealings. Nowadays, the get-rich-quick syndrome has reached fever pitch, especially among the younger ones.

According to a 2017 article, statistics from The Nigerian Police traced a majority of online fraudulent activity to areas populated by Nigerian undergraduate students. As worrisome as this is, the societal disposition towards online fraud and wealth in general is even more disturbing.

For one, most parents hardly attempt to question their children’s sources of income. Rather, they prefer to justify any evidence of success with such vague statements as, “It is by the grace of God o.” This predisposition runs parallel to that of regular people who not only glorify rich individuals, but also aspire to what they view as the only way to live life. A visit to certain night clubs and social gatherings (particularly wedding and burial ceremonies) will expose one to ostentatious displays of wealth, as well as the shameless ways Nigerians grovel before such exhibitions.

This is all the more reason why we should celebrate Mama Chukwudi for setting a different standard, especially at a time when the mothers of certain “Yahoo Boys” are forming associations to protect their children’s interests. We should all celebrate Mama Chukwudi in this era where some parents pressure their children to emulate, by any means necessary, their peers who buy cars and build mansions for themselves and their parents.

There is no doubt that we live in troubling times of low morality and integrity. And as such, Mama Chukwudi should become a compelling model of parental discipline and personal integrity.

Mama Chukwudiʼs refusal of the car gift gains even more significance if it can be proven that her son acquired his wealth fraudulently. In fact, the whole experience could serve as a catalyst for him to introspect and mend his ways. To curb this rabid societal eagerness for wealth by any means, it is crucial to encourage a culture of scrutiny towards individuals’ income sources, as opposed to a culture of celebrating wealth without ever asking questions.

Moreover, relieving children of the pressure to match their peers’ material success can contribute to a much needed paradigm shift in terms of how we value wealth, especially when simply being rich guarantees one a certain level of respect and consideration. In revitalizing our societyʼs moral fabric, parents — as key influencers of any child’s mental development, should always play a pivotal role. This is because fostering an environment that values ethical pursuits over mere accumulation of riches is paramount to the stability of any progressive society.

Zayd Ibn Isah can reached at [email protected]