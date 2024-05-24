We sacked Nigerian staff over $600,000 fraud — Turkish Airlines

It’s a lie – NLC Airline allowed to airlift 300 stranded passengers Turkish Airlines has explained why it sacked seven Nigerian staff in response to…

It’s a lie – NLC

Airline allowed to airlift 300 stranded passengers

Turkish Airlines has explained why it sacked seven Nigerian staff in response to the ongoing picketing of the airline.

Days after the picketing by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the airline broke silence on Thursday, accusing the staff of engaging in ticket racketeering to the tune of $600,000 in 2023, thereby causing serious financial losses within the period.

Daily Trust reports that the picketing of the operations of Turkish Airlines disrupted its operations with over 300 passengers of the airline stranded at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport (MMIA).

Meanwhile, the NLC has relaxed the picketing to allow the airline to airlift the stranded passengers even as it denied the $600,000 fraud alleged by the airline.

The organised labour had vowed to disrupt the operations of the airline for three days, starting from Tuesday, describing the sack of the staff as unjustified.

The airline in a statement by its media relations department stated that the sacked workers, after going through a disciplinary process, were found wanting for corrupt practices against the airline.

It stated that the leadership of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) may be taking sides with the sacked workers unjustly.

The airline regretted that despite the involvement of the union in the disciplinary committee, which indicted the seven workers and led to the advice to resign from its establishment, the unions refused to sign off on disciplinary action to the erring members of staff.

The airline explained that NUATE was invited and acted as a member of the disciplinary committee against the erring employees, where it was established, after the presentation of evidence detailing the employees’ wrongdoings, that they were liable for gross misconduct and ought to be dismissed.

The statement hinted that after the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings, the airline gave the employees the option to resign voluntarily in which three out of the seven indicted staff members complied with.

It however stated that four out of the seven staff who were indicted and had initially shown interest in resigning from the employment of the airline, later declined to do so.

According to the airline, the union, despite the clear evidence of wrongdoing against it by the sacked staff, still threatened to paralyse its operations in Nigeria by way of industrial action if the former employees were not reinstated.

The airline added: “Premised on the threat of industrial action issued by NUATE by notices dated February 28, 2024 and March 25, 2024, the airline instituted proceedings in Suit No.: NICN/LA/24/2024 – Turkish Airlines Incorporated v The Registered Trustees of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), seeking to determine the legality of the union’s (threatened) actions, among other things.

“After the institution of this suit at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) and after service had been effected on the union on February 9, 2024 and while motions for injunction were pending before the court, NUATE proceeded to execute their threats to picket.”

Vice Chairman of Lagos State Council, Olabisi Adebayo Idowu, said on the intervention of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), as well as the Nigerian Police Force and Directorate of State Security, Airports Command, “the Congress has taken the decision to allow the passengers stranded at the Lagos and Istanbul airports who were booked on the flights for 21/05/2024 to be airlifted by Turkish Airlines. This decision is purely on humanitarian grounds.

“The picketing exercise other than as allowed above shall remain firmly in place until all the demands of NLC are fully met.”

NLC Chairperson in Lagos, Comrade Funmi Sessi also told our correspondent the allegation of $600,000 was a fraud.