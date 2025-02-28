We processed 22,350 employees’ claims in 2024 – NSITF

The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) says it processed not less than 22,350 claims for workers and employees of different organisations who enrolled on the agency’s Employees’ Compensation Scheme in 2024.

It also said it would not rescind its strong determination to surmount the dynamic socio-economic landscape and stringent regulatory frameworks that would impede on its mandate to deliver social protection services to Nigerians.

The Managing Director of the Fund Oluwaseun Faleye, who stated this at the Management Performance Review of the agency, told journalists that the organisation has started the process of leveraging on technology to facilitate its registration process.

SPONSOR AD

This, he said, would improve the transparency and trust in the agency, adding that it would be innovative and proactive in its process to meet the rising expectations of beneficiaries of the ECS.

He noted that this has become imperative in order to forge collaborative partnerships with agencies that are able to facilitate the delivery of its mandate, including amplifying awareness and compliance among employers and employees to deepen adoption of the ECS..

“As Custodians of the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, our mandate is clear and it is to provide timely compensation and support to employees affected by workplace injuries, disabilities, diseases, or fatalities.

“This scheme is not just about financial redress, it is a lifeline that upholds dignity, fosters safer workplaces, and strengthens Nigeria’s social security architecture.

“ln the past year, we have made significant strides: We have processed 22,350 claims in 2024, ensuring beneficiaries received timely support.

“We have expanded our outreach to 13 regions and created five new branches across the country brining the total numbers of branches to 62. The Fund now cover 183,528 employers and 7,616,476 employees.

“We have conducted 3,250 health and safety audits and 808 investigations and 2,035 awareness initiatives and 248 follow-up audits,” the top official of the agency said.

Earlier in her address, the Executive Director of Operations in the agency, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, said the MPR is a crucial exercise aimed at assessing the Fund’s performance in the 2024 financial year and setting a clear strategic course for 2025.

She said, “This event is of utmost importance as it provides a platform for us to critically evaluate our achievements, identify areas for improvement, and implement strategies that will fast-track growth and enhance service delivery.

“The theme for this year’s MPR, Aligning Performance Activities with the Strategic Objectives of the Fund, underscores the necessity for every Department, Region, and Branch to work in synergy towards the overarching goals of the Fund.

“The past year presented its fair share of challenges, but it also provided opportunities for us to reaffirm our commitment to excellence and innovation.

“Through the resilience and dedication of our workforce, we have made commendable strides in ensuring that the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) remains a pillar of social security and welfare for Nigerian workers.

“As we engage in presentations, discussions, and deliberations over the next two days, I encourage every participant to actively contribute their insights and recommendations. Our success in the coming year will be determined by the strength of our strategies and the effectiveness of their execution.”