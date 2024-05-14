✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

We only got wrappers, bags of rice after election – Aggrieved APC women leaders

Women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday, stormed the party’s national secretariat…

apc wrapper
apc wrapper

Women leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Tuesday, stormed the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, where they protested lack of inclusion in the sharing of palliatives and appointments, saying they were used during elections and dumped afterwards.

The women led by their president, Mrs Patricia Yakubu, said after the campaigns for 2023 elections, they were excluded from the scheme of things.

Yakubu who said they were at the party’s headquarters to pass a vote of confidence on the national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, however, said despite the risks and loss of properties they took during the campaigns, they have not been recognised.

“Since after the elections, Your Excellency, you may note that, only 1 bag of rice and 1 paper wrapper was given to the states women leaders from the national secretariat of the party.

“Even the palliatives that was distributed was not given to the women leaders for onward distribution to the grassroots. We party women leaders waited and waited to no avail; very sad.

“Respectfully, we wish to notify you that the women leaders sacrificed so much towards the victory of our great party during the 2023 elections. The women slept on the grass in open spaces, took great risks at Women Development Center, Abuja, and almost in every state during electioneering period to ensure victory.

“The house of one of us was demolished on the election day by the opposition party in her state to distract her from canvassing votes for the party. The son of one of us was kidnapped a day to the presidential election.

“Another woman was detained in the police station for 3 days on the election day. Then one of us was involved in a ghastly motor accident during the campaign, because they did not want to hear of APC in her community and is still in and out of the hospital.

“Many of us got their cars damaged and some completely lost their personal cars during the campaigns and today, they are not mobile. The women have not been compensated for all their pains and sacrifices, we are feeling neglected,” she said.

The APC states women leaders pleaded with Ganduje to intervene in the situation.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories