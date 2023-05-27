We need you in the battle to restore Africa’s dignity, Oramah tells AUN graduates

The President of African Export -Import Bankc(Afreximbank), Professor Benedict Okechukwu Oramah, has said Nigeria and Africa continent are deep in the fight for economic independence.…

Speaking at the 14th Commencement (Graduation) of the class of 2023 of American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State, on Saturday, he said the fight for economic independence is a battle they must engage in and win.

Oramah said the battle will define the future of the Africans or otherwise.

The Afreximbank President, who was also conferred with Honorary degree of Doctor of Human Letter, told the graduands that their help is needed to fight the battle and restore the dignity of Africa.

“We will know we are winning when we produce as many tech Unicorns as other parts of the world. We will know we are winning when we have mechanisms for control of our intellectual property. There is still some way to go to arrive at the promised land but the journey has commenced,” he said.

“The quality of education you received in this University has prepared you for the World. You will always aim for the best and never be content with substitutes. You must never allow yourself to be consumed by those negative attributes that divide us as a people because you can thrive without them and help us to build a better Nigeria.”

Earlier, the new AUN President DeWayne Frazier, noted that 234 students graduated in the class of 2023 at the undergraduate and post graduate level.

He told the graduands that learning never ends, adding, “You are leaving the university a better person and with the diploma in tour hand, you can hold your head high. Take the great power you have as education and make the most of it.”

In her Valedictorian speech, the overall best graduating student, Grace Ofili, said she was filled with pride and gratitude for the incredible journey shared with her mates.

“In AUN, I challenged myself every day to be the best version of myself, make valuable connections, build life-long friendships and impact my community. I am proud to say that during my time at AUN, I was a member of the prestigious AUN Honor Society, the General Secretary of the Law Students Society (LSS) and a volunteer for the Geminate Kids Foundation which was driven by my need to give back to the community.”

“We are here today because we persevered, we have proven to be equal to the task and, we went above and beyond expectations. Now as we prepare to move on to the next chapter of our lives, we must remember the lessons that we have learned at AUN. We must remember the importance of hard work, dedication and willingness to take risks. We must continue to push ourselves, strive for excellence in all our endeavors and never give up on our dreams,” she said.