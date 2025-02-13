We need to do more to develop swimmers – Jesemiel

Nseobong Jesemiel, Chairman, Technical Committee Aquatic Federation of Nigeria, says a lot need to be done to engage elite athletes actively in swimming.

Jesemie said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

He called for more competitions to engage swimmers ,saying states always waited for the national sports festival before engaging and preparing swimmers.

Jesemiel commended the organisers of Dolphins league for putting up competitions regularly to get youths involved in swimming.

He said that majority of the talents discovered had gone ahead to represent Nigeria at the African and Word junior championships.

Jesemiel appealed to state governments and corporate organisations to organise similar leagues to produce quality swimmers that could win laurels for the nation at international competitions.

“We are blessed with abundant swimmers at the grassroots levels ,who are currently doing well in swimming competitions at the national levels and international events.

“Unfortunately, we can’t say same at the elite levels where there are hardly competitions to keep the athletes relatively busy.

“Most of what state associations wait upon are national sports festivals, Nigeria University Games and other state festivals to organise their events.

“This has not helped in bringing mature athletes that can compete at international events like the Olympics and World Championships,”Jesemiel said.

Jesemiel ,who doubles as Vice Chairman Organisation of West Africa Swimming Territories,however, expressed confidence that Nigerian swimmers,with the right things in place, would break into the international circuit in the nearest future.