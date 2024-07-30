We need prayers not protests – Coalition

A group under the aegis of Coalition of North-East Support Groups which is also rallying acknowledgement and support for the humanitarian efforts of the Executive…

A group under the aegis of Coalition of North-East Support Groups which is also rallying acknowledgement and support for the humanitarian efforts of the Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs of North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Malam Musa Umar Yashi, has called for fervent prayers instead of the intended mass protests which are vulnerable to vandals’ infiltration.

The Director General of the coalition, Yazid Inuwa MK Bauchi, made the call during a press conference in its Bauchi State Headquarters.

The DG who is also the head of the Coalition of Tinubu Support Groups in Bauchi state as well as the Zonal Coordinator, TSM, Northeast, called for calm among its members so that they are not part of devious plots to destroy the democratic dividends that they fought for in bringing this government to power.

The coalition admonished its members in the Northeast to fit into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda with its assurance of more reconstruction of the Northeast zone beyond the regular palliative measures that cushion the negative effects of the country’s harsh economic weather.

He also called on religious clerics to step up to their responsibility for preaching the gospel of peace and fervent prayers instead of the planned nationwide mass protests that are tantamount to truncating the relatively peaceful atmosphere of the country.

The coordinator urged young people to be prayerful instead of taking to the streets in the name of protests while warning criminal elements to sheathe their swords, forget about the idea of taking over Nigeria’s streets, and allow innocent Nigeria’s citizens to continue with their day-to-day legitimate life pursuits.