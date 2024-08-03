We need new, Oputa-styled panel – NHRC

Reacting to the development, the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof Anthony Ojukwu called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government…

Reacting to the development, the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof Anthony Ojukwu called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to convoke a human rights violations investigation panel or a reconciliation commission that is similar to the Justice Chukwudifu Oputa Panel of 1995.

He said the panel has become necessary due to what he called the many human rights violation cases that have taken place over the years.

“For me as a human rights person, I believe unresolved human rights violations must be resolved to help us move forward as a nation.

“As long as these issues remain unresolved, families, people, followers and fans, communities and groups will continue to hurt and heat the system.

“Since this is a listening government, my advice will be to constitute a human rights violations investigations panel, another reconciliation commission that can look at critical human rights violations since the last Oputa panel.

“There are so many injustices of the past that should be looked into to help the nation heal and move forward.

“The government has the primary responsibility under national and international laws to protect human rights and provide remedy for violations,” he said.