We need help, Tinubu tells Bank of America

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said Nigeria needs all the help that it can get at the moment. The president said this on Tuesday while…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said Nigeria needs all the help that it can get at the moment.

The president said this on Tuesday while receiving visiting Bank of America officials in his office at the State House, Abuja.

He expressed confidence that his administration was on the pathway to success in spite of the challenges facing the country.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Dele Alake, said his government was committed to instituting reforms that would engender the sustainable growth and development of the country.

Is Tinubu really running the show?

Tinubu to security chiefs: You must deliver

“We believe we are on the right track so far. We believe we need all the help we can get,” the President said as he asked the bank’s management for support and partnership that would advance mutual benefits for Nigeria and the financial institution.

The president said governance and development challenges facing the country could not be addressed without fiscal and institutional reforms.

“21st Century actions on climate change, finance and innovation are intertwined. Having a good platform and believing in innovation will help in undertaking reforms and tackling the issues.

“This is the largest economy and democracy in Africa and if we cannot do it, nobody will do it for us,” he said.

President Tinubu, while stating that no one could do it alone, made a case for the bank and other willing financing institutions to help the country, for instance in partnering to ensure Nigerian gas compete favourably in the global market, as a viable source of alternative revenue.

In his remarks, the leader of the delegation and President of International for Bank of America, Mr. Bernard Mensah, expressed excitement about the initial steps taken by the new administration, which, he said, is taking Nigeria back to its rightful place on the global stage.

He said the bank was willing to assist the country address its immediate and longer term challenges not only in the area of financing but also contributing with ideas.

In company with Mr. Mensah on the visit were Head of Sub-Saharan Africa of the bank, Mrs. Yvonne Ike Fasinro, and Head of Investment Banking Sub -Saharan Africa, Mr. Chuba Ezenwa.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...