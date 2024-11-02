✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
We must walk the talk on food security – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima
    By Baba Martins

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) to prioritise tangible results over rhetoric in its mission to ensure food security in Nigeria.

Addressing the PFSCU yesterday, Shettima emphasised that Nigerians expect measurable progress, not just promises, and challenged the unit to explore broader areas of the agricultural sector, including livestock and fisheries.

In his remarks at the second PFSCU meeting, Shettima highlighted the implementation challenges faced by past presidential initiatives and stressed the importance of moving from plans to action.

