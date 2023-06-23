We must recover gov’t assets stolen under Ortom administration – Benue Gov

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has charged the Assets Recovery Committees to ensure recovery of all government property stolen under his predecessor.

Alia tasked the committee to recover all assets belonging to the state government but had been illegally taken away by the immediate past administration of Governor Samuel Ortom.

He gave the charge at Government House in Makurdi during official inauguration of the Chairman and members of the State and Local Government Assets Recovery Committees.

“It’s not to victimise or witch hunt anybody but it’s the right thing to do to account for all government assets,” he added.

The governor noted that the constitution of the committees became necessary considering the large number of cars that were hitherto seen with former government officials but are nowhere to be found.

Alia added that he received allegations of conversion, abuse, and outright stealing of government property and assets and, therefore, find it appropriate to set in motion the machinery to recover all that had been illegally taken away.

He listed the items to be recovered to include all government’s land, vehicles, houses, furniture and other machinery as well as to determine all unctions of government property and assets done between March 1 and May 29, 2023 by various government MDAs without due process.

Responding on behalf of the committees, the Chairman, Hinga Biem, promised pledged their service and support to the governor and the state.