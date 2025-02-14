We must get communities to defend themselves – DSS DG

The Department of State Services (DSS) says communities play a crucial role in securing themselves against criminal elements, adding that they must serve as the first line of defence.

It specifically stated that it was impossible for all the security agencies to protect all Nigerians across nooks and crannies of the country.

Oluwatosin Ajayi, the Director-General of the secret police, stated this in Abuja when he spoke at the maiden annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies.

Daily Trust reports that the lecture, which had top echelons from the military, police and other para-military agencies in attendance, has the topic: “Mobilising Stakeholders to Curb Insecurity in Nigeria: A Practical Approach”.

The DSS’ boss recounted historical instances where communities successfully defended themselves against insurgents, particularly in Azare and Tafawa Balewa in Bauchi State.

“Most of you will remember an incident in Azare. A group of terrorists, Boko Haram, had invaded Azare, they were shooting in an attempt to kidnap, but the community chased them away.

“They killed some members of the community, but the community members killed all of them. The last guy, Khalid, climbed onto a tree and was shot.

“The community stood their ground, they were resilient, and they killed Khalid. Since that day, there has not been a single terrorists’ attack in Azare,” the spy chief revealed.

He called on all Nigerians to emulate people of Azare and rise to the occasion of supporting the security agencies in their bid to reduce security challenges to barest minimum.

“As a matter of fact, the former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, said, and I quote: ‘If we want to stop this terrorism, we should learn from them’.

“Tafawa Balewa also used to be a local government area in Bauchi that was always in turmoil. The people of Bogoro and some parts of Tafawa Balewa rose up on one occasion.

“They knew their territory better, climbing onto trees and mountains when the invaders came. They did not only repel them, but they also seized their weapons, and since then, you can hardly hear of any attacks in that community.

“What I’m trying to say is that the practical approach to mobilising people is to get everyone involved,” he told the gathering.

Clarifying why he said all the security agencies could not protect all Nigerians, he said, “It is impossible for us to deploy to every community in the country.

“It is unimaginable that any security agency has the resources to do it. So, as we leave here, we all belong to one community or another.

“What we have to start experimenting with is how we can make the community a force in the first line of defence. What is our culture? Our culture is communal. We do things together.

“We celebrate festivals together. We hold ceremonies together. So why can’t we fight some miscreants, some shenanigans among us, together? The community should say: ‘You cannot come here.’

“This is what the people of Tafawa Balewa have done. If you go to that community to attack them, you will regret it. I challenge anybody to try it.”

Ajayi maintained that the police and other security agencies should focus on handling cases of organized crime.

“Ajayi also warned against complacency, stating that security challenges will always exist but must be met with strong and coordinated responses.