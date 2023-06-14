We must defend Nigeria’s democracy, honour its heroes — Tinubu’s supporters

Supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have said Nigeria’s democracy should be protected and defended by all for peace and stability of the country. The…

Supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have said Nigeria’s democracy should be protected and defended by all for peace and stability of the country.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Vanguard in a statement yesterday acknowledged the contributions of late Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, saying he should be remembered for championing the course of democratic struggle in Nigeria.

The Publicity Secretary of BAT Vanguard, Femi Ibitoye, emphasised that the nation needs to honour its past and secure the future while reflecting on the gains of June 12, and hailed former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, for his role in the fight against insecurity in the country.

“It is pertinent that we place the protection and defence of our democracy in the hands of men and women who have proven their leadership qualities in various capacities over time, so we can continually enjoy the dividend of democracy and live together as one Nigeria,” he said.

