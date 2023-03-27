We make over N1m monthly– Fake LASTMA official

A 55-year-old fake official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Omotutu Bamidele, has confessed that his team makes an average of N1 million…

The suspect, who was arrested at the weekend by operatives of LASTMA in Ikoyi, Lagos, confessed to have been in the business for a long time, saying he and his men put on reflective jackets with LASTMA written on them.

Bamidele who hails from Ondo State, “I live with my younger brother in one of the army barracks in Lagos. I usually operate in Ikoyi, Obalende, Apongbon Bridge, Iporin and Olowu. I apprehend commercial and private cars for violating the state’s traffic laws, which include driving against traffic (one-way).

“I and my men rake in an average of N35,000 monthly; extorting unsuspecting members of the public.

“Any motorist, particularly private car owner, I catch dropping someone at any undesignated bus stop pays between N15,000 and N20,000, while those caught for driving against traffic pay a minimum of N35,000 as fine.”

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, said the suspect was nabbed on Olu Holloway Road in the Alfred Rewane area of Ikoyi by a LASTMA monitoring and surveillance team led by Mr. Ashafa Moyosore.