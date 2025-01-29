✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
‘We lost 11 family members in Enugu tanker explosion’

    By Samuel Amah-Ugbor

Eleven members of the same family from the Abofia-Agbaja community in Ebonyi LGA of Ebonyi State died in a tanker explosion that occurred at Ugwu Onyeama, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, last Saturday.

The incident happened around 11am when a tanker, descending a hilly section of the road, lost control and crashed into other vehicles.

The collision caused the tanker to spill its contents, resulting in a massive fire that consumed several vehicles, including the family’s Sienna bus.

Speaking amid tears on Tuesday, Mr Ikechukwu Nwaji, the bereaved brother of the 11 victims, explained that the explosion wiped out the entire family of his elder brother, Mr Jeremiah Nwaji, who was travelling with his wife, six children (including a set of twins), a younger sibling, a house help, and some servants.

He said the family was on their way to their village in Ebonyi State from Onitsha, Anambra State, to attend their late father’s burial, which was scheduled for Friday.

According to Ikechukwu, the Sienna bus they were travelling in belonged to a friend of the deceased, who lent it to help them carry their belongings for the trip.

“It is heartbreaking that we lost 11 members of our family, including my eldest brother, his wife, six children, and others, in a preventable accident,” he said.

Mrs Chiamaka Onyibe, a bereaved sister and widow, said the deceased had been a vital support for the family, paying her children’s school fees since she lost her husband.

