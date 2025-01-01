We killed 10,937 terrorists in 2024 – Military

The Military High Command says the troops deployed to various operations across the country have in the last 12 months eliminated 10,937 terrorists, apprehended 12,538 and rescued 7,063 hostages.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military in the year 2024, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Buba said that troops significantly degraded the fighting capabilities of terrorists, recording 16,171 surrendered terrorist combatants and their families, during the course of the year.

He said that troops recovered 8,815 weapons, 228,004 ammunitions and denied the oil thieves an estimated sum over N68.4 billion.

The director gave the breakdown of the recoveries as: 4,332 AK47 rifles, 1,244 locally fabricated guns; 838 dane guns; 259 pump action guns; 128,496 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, and 45,445 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

Others are 5,103 cartridges, 2,131 assorted arms and 29,176 assorted ammunitions.

In the North-East, he said that the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 3,151 terrorists, arrested 2,503 suspects and rescued 1,605 kidnap hostages within the year.

Buba said that the troops also recovered 1,802 AK47 rifles, 446 fabricated rifles; 438 dane guns; 378 assorted arms; 42,439 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo; 16,336 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 12,429 assorted ammunitions in the North East.

He said that in the North-Central, the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke, neutralised 1,047 violent extremists, arrested 3,001 and rescued 1,782 kidnap hostages.

Buba said that the troops also recovered 549 AK47 rifles, 321 fabricated guns; 629 assorted arms; 19,577 rounds of 7.62mm special; 2,962 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 4,084 assorted ammunitions.

In the North-West, he said that the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, in the course of the year neutralised 2,906 terrorists, arrested 1,826 suspects and rescued 2,616 kidnap hostages.

According to him, troops recovered 1,450 AK47 rifles, 477 fabricated guns; 576 assorted arms; 31,999 rounds of 7.62mm special; 14,960 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 6,564 assorted ammunitions.

Under Operation Whirl Stroke, Buba said the troops neutralised 742 terrorists, arrested 1,877 suspects and rescued 595 kidnap hostages.

He said that the troops equally recovered 364 AK47 rifles, 302 assorted arms; 12,422 rounds of 7.62mm special; 5,991 rounds of 7.62mm NATO and 2,818 assorted ammunitions.

Buba said that in the South-South, the troops of Operation Delta Safe neutralised 78 terrorists, arrested 2,357 persons involved in crude oil theft and rescued 93 kidnap hostages.

According to him, troops also blocked oil thieves from stealing 56.2 million litres of crude oil; 9.7 million litres of AGO; 95,595 litres of DPK and 156,527 litres of PMS.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 538 assorted weapons; 13,198 assorted ammunition; destroyed 2,019 wooden boats and 2,612 illegal refining sites,’’ he said.

In the South-East, Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA sustained the momentum in finding, flushing out and destroying IPOB /ESN terrorists at locations in which they hibernate.

He said that the troops intercepted and arrested several IPOB/ESN terrorists, collaborators; gun runners and informants; as well as neutralised 734 terrorists; arrested 974 suspects and rescued 372 kidnap hostages.

“Additionally, troops seek to continue to heighten collaboration with neighbouring countries and regional bodies, in order to tackle the menace of terrorism.

“Importantly, troops in the battlefield are in high spirits, fully committed, devoted and believe in the justness of the cause.

“On the whole, the war is not for the armed forces alone, but for all citizens. The military, therefore, urges for more citizens support, in order to win the war,’’ Buba said.