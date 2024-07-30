We Heard Your Cries, Shelve Protest, Abbas Appeals to Youths

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen has once again pleaded with the people behind the planned protest slated for Thursday, August 1st, 2024 to shelve the idea in the interest of the nation and citizens.

He said, “I address you today with a heart full of empathy and a deep sense of duty. We are living through challenging times, and I want to acknowledge the difficulties that many of you, especially our youth, are facing. The economic pressures, social uncertainties, and other related concerns weigh heavily on our nation.

He also said the House had taken measures to continuously engage the youth to hear their yearnings and aspirations with a view to addressing them.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi on Tuesday, he said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration was not relenting in its efforts to bring succour to Nigerians and address the frustrations and reservations of the Nigerian youths.

“Your frustrations and reservations are not lost on us. We hear your cries for change, for a better and more equitable Nigeria. I want to assure you that these concerns are taken with the utmost seriousness by the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. We are committed to listening, engaging, and working with you to find sustainable solutions to the issues that confront us.

“The government has initiated several policies and programs aimed at addressing the needs and aspirations of our youth. One of such initiatives is the introduction of student loans to ease the burden of educational expenses and ensure that no Nigerian youth is denied the opportunity to pursue their academic dreams due to financial constraints.

“The Tinubu-led administration has also made significant strides in providing access to funds for young entrepreneurs through various schemes, such as the Consumer Credit Scheme, designed to support innovation and enterprise.

“In addition, we are focusing on job creation and skills development. Programs aimed at enhancing employability and creating sustainable livelihoods are being prioritised. We are committed to ensuring that the Nigerian youth are not just jobseekers but job creators.

“I also want to highlight the efforts of the House of Representatives in this regard. We are in the process of developing formal legislative mechanisms to ensure continuous engagement and dialogue with our youth.

“We believe that your voices must be heard, and we are creating platforms for regular interaction to build consensus on the way forward.

“Therefore, I urge you to remember that nation-building is a collective task. We must shun violence and embrace dialogue. Your right to protest is acknowledged and respected.

“Let us use legitimate avenues to express our grievances and work together towards constructive solutions”.