We have footage of Yahaya Bello bragging he is a good shooter – SDP

The spokesperson of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, Farouq...

Farouq Adejoh, spokesperson of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Kogi State, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has said the party has a footage of Governor Yahaya Bello bragging that he is a good shooter.

Adejoh stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He was commenting on the recent convoy crisis involving the governor and the SDP’s governorship candidate in the state.

On Saturday, the campaign team of Ajaka and the convoy of Governor Yahaya Bello clashed. leading to injuries but no life was lost.

Bello and Ajaka traded blames over the incident.

Commenting on the incident in the television interview, Adejoh accused Bello of using violence to set the stage for installing his preferred candidate.

He added that Bello, who came into power through inheritance, used violence to retain power in the last election.

“Look at Yahaya Bello with due respect. He is the governor of our state, but look at his record. It’s violence everyday. The house of one Kabiru was burnt. He was a supporter of the APC, but decided not to support Alhaji Mudi. He is a very famous person in Kogi East.

“If you can remember during the 2019 election, the campaign headquarters of Nrasha was burnt down. One Solumi woman was set ablaze. The record of violence is there. We have footage of Yahya Bello bragging that he shoots guns better than any other person.”

Attempts to hear from the Kogi State commissioner of Information, Kingsley Fanwo, were unsuccessful.

