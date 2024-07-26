We have capacity to conduct LG polls — INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, has said the commission has the required capacity and competence to conduct local…

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, has said the commission has the required capacity and competence to conduct local government elections in the country if allotted the necessary resources.

He spoke when he appeared before the National Assembly Joint Committee on INEC and Electoral Committees yesterday in Abuja.

Recall that the Supreme Court recently granted autonomy to local councils following a suit filed by the federal government against state governors who had allegedly hijacked the local government system at the detriment of the people at the grassroots.

Sequel to this, the Senate has proposed a bill seeking to establish a local government electoral commission that would be saddled with the responsibility of conducting elections at that tier.

But fielding questions from the federal lawmakers during the interface yesterday on the matter, the INEC helmsman, Prof. Yakubu, said the commission, under his leadership, possesses the capacity, competence, human resources, and experience needed to conduct local government elections in all 774 LGAs in the country.

He explained that INEC’s consistent conduct of federal and state elections is proof of its capability to manage council polls.

Yakubu said, “So if this responsibility for the conduct of local government elections is transferred to INEC, can INEC cope? The answer is yes; INEC can cope. What are we? By definition, INEC is the Independent National Electoral Commission. Right now, we have national elections, state elections, and local government elections.

“We also conduct governorship elections, state assembly elections, and area council elections in the Federal Capital Territory. Our track record proves that we can do it. In the Federal Capital Territory, there are six area councils, 62 wards, and councillorship elections.

“So in terms of capacity to do it, we can do it; we have been doing it in the Federal Capital Territory.

“However, if the National Assembly decides to amend the constitution, we need to engage with the National Assembly for certain amendments to handle additional responsibilities. For instance, will the Federal Government fund the elections for state and local governments?”

Speaking also about the off-circle elections, Yakubu said it was more challenging to conduct off-circle elections than general elections, but said the commission was ready for the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo.

He raised security concerns ahead of the Edo State governorship election, saying there is going to be a likely deployment of the Edo State Security Network for the polls.