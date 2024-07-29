We expect more resignations, withdrawals – Obi supporters

Supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, have acknowledged the departure from the movement by its prominent…

Supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, have acknowledged the departure from the movement by its prominent members in the last few months, saying they expected more resignation from the ranks of the campaign leaders.

In a statement signed by the Convener of the Peter Obi Support Network (POSN), Tochukwu Ezeoke, on Monday, the supporters said they respect the decisions of Dr. Doyin Okupe, Engr. Isaac Balami, and Barr. Kenneth Okonkwo in quitting and their continued commitment to a great Nigeria, grassroots political party and a decisive leadership with integrity.

In their resignation, some of the former members criticised Obi’s alleged failure to safeguard the votes cast for him by Nigerians nationwide and inability to resolve the lingering crisis in his political party.

However, POSN said Obi and the Obidient Movement did not have access to unlimited state resources for the 2023 election like their main opponents but relied instead on the support of Nigerians at home and abroad.

The POSN added that although many members of the party suggested a more radical action following the election, Obi was concerned about actions that would plunge the country into chaos, and wisely chose to engage the system through the courts, thereby exposing its flaws.

“His June 5th, 2024, message reaffirmed the Obidient movement’s independence from the Labour Party, ensuring the continuity of our goal to transform Nigeria from a consumer to a producer nation,” the message read.

“The philosophy behind the Obidient Movement, established in 2018, has guided our efforts from the Atiku/Obi campaign in 2019 through the LP/Obidient campaign in 2022-2023.

“Despite the Obi/Datti mandate being stolen in February 2023, our structure is diligently working towards future elections.

“We urge all Obidients who desire a new and better Nigeria to remain steadfast, continue and deepen their engagements with families and neighbours on what a new Nigeria should look like and the rough path to it.”