We expect justice over Nasarawa herders’ killings – Emir of Lafia

The Emir of Lafia, HRH, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad (Retd), has said the people of the state will not engage in loose talks but expect justice over the recent airstrikes on Fulani herders in Rukubi in Doma LGA of Nasarawa State where over 40 herders were killed.

He spoke when Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, visited the Nasarawa State Government House in Lafia to condole with his counterpart, Governor Abdullahi Sule, who lost a son recently.

Daily Trust reports that the victims were killed in an operation suspected to have been carried out by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) while returning from Benue State where they had gone to retrieve their over 1,000 cows seized by the Benue Livestock Guards.

But Ortom, who absolved himself and his administration of complicity in the attack, blamed the military for the attack.

He disclosed that he tried to enquire from the military what really led to the massacre in Rukubi but had yet to get feedback.

Ortom, who noted that human life was sacred, called on the authorities to fully investigate the incident.

Responding, Sule said the people of the state expected justice to be done in the wake of the wrong perpetrated against the state.

The Emir, who stood in for the Gudi royal family and the Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, said since the incident occurred, leaders of the state had prevailed on the people not to take decisions on their own and not to spread falsehood but to remain calm and have self-control.

“We are people of the rule of law and we believe in justice and fair play. We believe that justice will be done because we were wronged one way or the other. I want to go by the rule of law; not making loose statements,” he said.