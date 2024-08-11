We don’t receive monetary patronage from presidency, Senate replies Obasanjo

The Senate has replied former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying the federal lawmakers don’t receive monetary patronage from the presidency. Obasanjo had said members of the…

The Senate has replied former President Olusegun Obasanjo, saying the federal lawmakers don’t receive monetary patronage from the presidency.

Obasanjo had said members of the National Assembly determine their own salaries and receive a special fiscal package from the Presidency.

The former president spoke on Friday in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, when he hosted a group of House of Representatives members.

But reacting in a statement on Sunday, the Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), described Obasanjo’s submission as false.

He said the 10th Senate is a responsible and responsive chamber, hence would not do anything that can harm the economy and growth of the country.

The statement reads in part, “To straighten the records, the Senate receives only the salary allocated constitutionally by the Revenue Mobilisation Fiscal Allocation Commission.

“We challenge anyone who is privileged, either in qualified or absolute position to bring forth any contrary fact. The Senators or the National Assembly do not and cannot fix their salaries.

“Any suggestions contrary is uncharitable and satanic. It’s only an attempt to crucify the legislature by the centurions of political hypocrisy. It’s pertinent to inform the unsuspecting public that no Senator has received any monetary patronage from the Presidency. The mischievously touted consistency projects are not for the legislators.

“They are only suggested and nominated by the legislators in accordance with the practice in other democracies worldwide while the executive arm awards the contracts to qualified contractors and ensures the implementation of the projects through its respective ministries and agencies.

“And the amount varies depending on the number of constituencies in each state of the federation. It’s merely a contribution to the Federal budget to ensure that every nook and cranny of Nigeria feels federal presence.”