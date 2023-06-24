We captured Russian army HQ without a single shot — Wagner chief

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, leading a mutiny to bring down Moscow’s top brass, said Saturday his fighters captured the army HQ in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don “without…

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, leading a mutiny to bring down Moscow’s top brass, said Saturday his fighters captured the army HQ in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don “without firing a single shot” and claimed to have the support of locals.

Prigozhin’s fighters crossed into Russia from occupied Ukraine overnight and took the army HQ in the southern city, which serves as a key operational hub for Moscow’s forces in Ukraine.

“Why does the country support us? Because we went on a march of justice,” Prigozhin said in his latest audio message on the Telegram social media platform.

“We got to Rostov. Without a single shot we captured the building of the (army) HQ,” he said.

Wagner chief vows to topple Russia military leadership

Wagner chief claims his forces downed Russian military helicopter

He said the mercenaries “had not touched a single soldier, we did not kill a single person on our way” and claimed his men had been hit by strikes from “artillery and after that from helicopters.”

He also claimed to have the support of locals in Rostov.

Prigozhin said his fighters had removed mines from outside the building Wagner occupied in Rostov.

Earlier, the outspoken chief hit back at President Vladimir Putin, who called Prigozhin a traitor in an address to Russians.

“On treason of the motherland: the president is deeply wrong. We are patriots of our motherland,” he said. (AFP)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...