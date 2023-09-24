We are wrongly accused of delaying justice – Appeal Court Judge

Binta Zubairu, Justice of the Court of Appeal, has said judges are wrongly accused of delay in dispensing justice. Speaking in Zaria, Kaduna State, during…

Binta Zubairu, Justice of the Court of Appeal, has said judges are wrongly accused of delay in dispensing justice.

Speaking in Zaria, Kaduna State, during a reception organised on the occasion of her elevation as an Appeal Court judge, Zubairu said judges work in a team with the prosecutors, lawyers and others and as such should not be blamed for the delay in the dispensation of justice.

“We don’t talk and nobody speaks for us; speedy dispensation of justice requires the prompt efforts of police, prosecution, assembling of exhibits and the lawyers,” she said.

The justice added that sometimes, the judges or magistrates would be willing and ready, but the prosecution would not be ready or the lawyers would come with excuses.

“As justices, we could not be heard as such and all the blames are shifted to us, even the police, while conducting an investigation on a simple case, would take them long time to come up with the report of their investigation,” she said.

Zubairu said it is not always the court that delays cases.

However, she added that there are some exceptional cases where a judge may be sick or be constrained by some personal challenges.

While applauding the entire Zazzau emirate for identifying and rejoicing with her on achieving the feat, Zubairu stressed that her elevation to the court of appeal was for the entire Zazzau Emirate, Nigeria and humanity as a whole.

Earlier, the Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, said, “The emirate is proud of justice Binta’s achievement being the first female to attain that height in the judiciary.

“I urge you to be good ambassador of the emirate by exhibiting high sense of honesty and professionalism.”

Also commenting, the Chairman, Presidential task force committee on prison decongestion and former FCT Chief Judge, Ishaq Bello, urged young judges to imbibe the culture of hard work and dedication to enable them excel.

