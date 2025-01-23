We are tired of saying Nigeria has potential –Minister

Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, has said Nigerians should be tired of saying the country has potential, stressing that it is time to activate that potential.

Speaking at the 22nd Daily Trust annual Dialogue and Presentation of Daily Trust Unsung Heroes (2024), the Minister said Agriculture policies should address the issue where people produce for only family consumption with little to sell.

He said there was need to change the way we do things in the agricultural sector, for us to get a different outcome.

He also lamented that food access has been affected by by insecurity and other challenges.

He called for large-scale dry season farming, adding that is the only way to tackle the food shortage and affordability.

He also called for efforts to tackle incessant farmers, herders clashes, adding however that his ministry is working with stakeholders to resolve the issue in some states.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of Media Trust board of directors, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, said that statistics in Nigeria paint a grim picture of food security in the country.

In his speech at the programme with the theme: “Food Security: Availability or Affordability”, he said, “Why are our citizens not having enough food to eat? This is why we are here. That is the question. Statistics in Nigeria paint a grim picture and the anecdotal evidence. look around you. We may change things we take for granted.

“We have to look at this issue. How do we cross this divide, if it exists. I don’t know what the expert will say between availability or affordability. We are not producing enough because people cannot afford.”

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen, was the special guest of honour at the event, while Rev. Godfrey Nzamujo is the Chairman of the event.