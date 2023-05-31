✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
We are not recruiting – PenCom

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) on Wednesday, dissociated itself from a publication alleging that it has commenced recruitment for 2023/2024.

Mr Abdulqadir Dahiru, in a statement issued in Lagos, said the commission is not connected to the website address: www.recruitmentfile.net provided by some fraudsters.

“The publication stated that suitable candidates are to submit their applications through a recruitment portal on the commission’s website.

“The general public is kindly requested to note that the publication is entirely false and that no such exercise is underway.

“The commission has in the meantime reported the website to the relevant authorities for appropriate action,” he said.

Dahiru said that all credible information about the commission’s activities are available on its official website: www.pencom.gov.ng and its social media handles: Facebook: @PenCom.gov,and Twitter: @PenComNig. (NAN)

