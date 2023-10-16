We are not recruiting — Aliko Dangote University

The management of the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil (ADUSTECH) says it is not recruiting, contrary to social media reports that it…

The management of the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil (ADUSTECH) says it is not recruiting, contrary to social media reports that it is in the process of conducting interviews for staff recruitment.

Malam Abdullahi Datti, the Deputy Registrar, Media and Publications, ADUSTECH, said this in a statement in Kano on Monday.

“The management of the university wishes to make it categorically clear that the said story is fake and unfounded, hence the general public should disregard it,” Datti said.

He also called on the general public to desist from spreading such rumours and misleading information. (NAN)

