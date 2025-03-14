We are not kidnappers, Police reply El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Police Command of the Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the allegation of Malam Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, that Jafaru Sani, a former Commissioner in his government, was abducted by the police.

El-Rufai, who governed Kaduna between 2015 and 2023 before handing over to Uba Sani, his preferred successor, had raised the alarm in a post on his verified Facebook page, on Thursday.

El-Rufai said he was convinced that his ally was being witch-hunted for leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“Our colleague and versatile former commissioner during the El-Rufai Administration – Mallam Jafaru Sani has been abducted in Kaduna by Uba Sani’s kidnapping gang claiming to be the police, this afternoon! Jafaru was remanded in prison custody by a magistrate without any police first information report or charges by the State Ministry of Justice,” he wrote.

Responding in a statement on Friday, DSP Mansir Hassan, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), cautioned against what he described as “malicious allegations”.

“The attention of the Kaduna State Police Command has been drawn to a statement credited to former Governor of the State, Malam Nasir El Rufai, on his X handle, wherein he alleged that one of his former Commissioner Malam Jafaru Sani, was abducted by what he referred to as “Uba Sani’s ” kidnapping gang,’’ which he claimed to be the police .”

?The former Governor further stated that Jafaru was remanded in prison custody by a magistrate without any police First Information Report or charges by the State Ministry of Justice.

“To put the records straight, there is no kidnapping gang within the Nigerian Police Force. The Nigerian Police as an institution, is created by the 1999 Constitution. The statutes mandate the Police to maintain law and order.

“In the discharge of this constitutional duty, the police have the legal, legitimate and constitutional right to arrest and investigate whoever is alleged or suspected to have committed an offence.

Individuals, corporate organisations and government etc, Have the right to lodge a formal complaint to police and the police have mandate to investigate such allegations and when it’s believed that an offence has been committed such matter be prosecuted or referred to court.

“The Command urge the members of public, especially individuals who have held positions of authority, to exercise caution and desist from frivolous and malicious allegations against any security agency. We urge individuals to always verify allegations before making any public statements. Making unverified allegations against security agencies not only mislead the public but also have the potentials of undermining the law enforcement agencies.

Citizens are encouraged to seek legal redress if they feel aggrieved, rather than resort to inflammatory comments that will heat up the polity.”