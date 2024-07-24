✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story
SPONSOR AD

We are not behind planned protest – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says it is not behind any planned nationwide protest over the current economic hardship in the country. According to reports, some…

The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero
The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories