We are not as rich as being projected, lawmakers tell Nigerians

Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker, House of Representatives, says members of the National Assembly are not as rich as being talked about. Speaking Wednesday in Abuja through…

Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker, House of Representatives, says members of the National Assembly are not as rich as being talked about.

Speaking Wednesday in Abuja through Kingsley Chinda, minority leader of the House, the speaker pleaded with the media to help correct the impression that lawmakers were very rich.

According to him, the parliament was the unsung arm of the government.

“You are aware that the parliament is the unsung arm of the government. A lot of the things that people are fed with, you are the cooks. We are partners in Nigeria’s project, that’s why you were invited. Having remembered you

‘Kidnappers’ struck dead in Kwara

10th National Assembly must do more

“This arm of government is not as rich as being projected. You have heard that members go home with N30 million every week. You will also hear that Nigerian parliamentarians earn much more than American parliamentarians. It is only you that can help the write this wrong. Whilst, we are not prepared to hoodwink the media, but our plea is to ask you to give out the correct information. Pls, make use of the adhoc committee. Relate with them and publish what is true. It will be better for us. We have no other country.

“We need the media. We will need to work with you. The intention is not to destroy the country but the make the country a better place. Let your information be the information that will not destroy us but information that will right the wrong in the society”, he said.

Also speaking, the majority leader of the House, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere remarked that the media was the most unpopular arm of government.

He also appealed with the media to help report the activities of the parliament in the right manner.

“How many people know the number of institutions the House is responsible for? We are not telling our stories. How many motions in the 9th House? It is not out there. We are going to do all that we can to strengthen those that work for the media and media related issues.

“They still believe that constituency money are given to us. We are not scared of those that are adversarial. We are coming out with a lot of proposals.

“It is the most unpopular arm of government. We are not worried about that but we want people to hear the story. We want you to get the fact and put the story out there. We will work with this adhoc committee so that what comes out of it will help us to deliver. We are ready to work with you and listen to your suggestions”, he said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...