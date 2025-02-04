We are grateful to Tinubu for giving us Wike in FCT – Aduda

The Minority Leader in the 9th Senate, Senator Philip Aduda, has said residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), especially indigenes of the satellite towns will continue to be grateful to President Bola Tinubu, for appointing Nyesom Wike as the FCT Minister.

He said the level of infrastructural development witnessed in the six area councils of the FCT in the last 16 months was unprecedented, and would possibly not have happened without the Tinubu presidency.

Aduda, who was speaking during a meeting with some political leaders at his residence over the weekend, urged prayers and support for the President and the FCT Minister.

SPONSOR AD

The former Senate Minority Leader said he was excited that six roads in satellite towns that were flagged off last year January were be ready for commissioning this January.

He also reminded the religious leaders that it was President Tinubu that gave the people of the FCT a representative at the Federal Executive Council (FEC), an autonomous civil service and an indigenous Head of Service.