Waterborne disease kills 5 in Jigawa

A waterborne disease has claimed the lives of at least five people in Diginsa Ward in Birniwa LGA of Jigawa State.

The disease which initially emerged in Mara village rapidly spread to nearby communities including Fulani Sallah and Madanna.

Residents said the outbreak began a few weeks ago and that inadequate response contributed to the loss of lives.

Hamza Audu, a resident of Fulani Dallah, expressed concern over the rapid spread of the illness.

In response to the outbreak, the Jigawa State Ministry of Health dispatched a team of medical personnel to the affected areas to prevent further spread.

An official from the ministry, who requested anonymity, said that an isolation ward had been established at the Birniwa General Hospital.

Efforts to reach the Commissioner for Health, Dr Abdullahi Kainuwa, were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu commiserated with the people of Jigawa who have been devastated by flooding that claimed over 33 lives and displaced nearly 50,000 residents.

Represented by the Minister of Defence, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, the president pledged the federal government’s support, assuring that measures were being taken to prevent a recurrence.

Abubakar, who is the immediate past governor of the state, personally donated N20m to assist the flood victims.

Governor Umar Namadi expressed gratitude for the minister’s visit, affirming the state’s commitment to ongoing disaster relief efforts and support for victims.