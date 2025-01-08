Waste pickers not manhole cover vandals – Association

The Waste Pickers Association of Nigeria (WAPAN) has said it stands firmly behind efforts to address the incident in Abuja involving the theft of manhole covers, even as it said none of those arrested was its member.

The President of WAPAN, Comrade Salisu Ali Yarima, in a statement said, “This speaks volumes about the structure and discipline we uphold within our organisation. WAPAN is committed to ensuring our members operate with integrity and professionalism.

“We also commend the FCT Minister and the Nigeria Police for their swift response in arresting 50 suspects and recovering 25 stolen manhole covers and solar streetlights.

SPONSOR AD

“This incident also presents an opportunity for us to collaborate more closely with stakeholders. We are calling on the FCT minister to meet with WAPAN and explore how we can work together to tackle vandalism and ensure better protection of public assets.

“We have systems in place to curb such acts and to identify individuals whose actions undermine the trust placed in waste pickers,” the statement said.

Similarly, WAPAN urged the Abuja Police Command to partner with it in ensuring only legitimate waste pickers are operating in the capital city.