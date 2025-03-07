Wase Emir appoints new Waziri amid royal dispute

Engineer Abubakar Abubakar, a former permanent secretary with the Ministry of Eastern Resources, has been appointed as the new Waziri of Wase Royal House.

His inauguration took place on Friday, despite an ongoing court dispute between the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammad Sambo Haruna, and his former Waziri, Alhaji Muhammadu Badamasi.

The rift between the two traditional titleholders escalated, prompting the emir to file a case at Magistrate Court 7 in Jos.

The charges against the former Waziri include allegedly assaulting the emir and attempting to incite unrest in Wase town-allegations he has denied.

Sources in Wase told Daily Trust that efforts by family members to mediate and resolve the dispute proved unsuccessful.

According to one source, before appointing the new Waziri, the royal family made several attempts to reconcile both parties, but the deposed Waziri remained adamant, insisting he would not serve under the current emir.

The case, initially scheduled for hearing on February 28, has now been taken over by the Plateau State Attorney General, Philemon Dafi.