Was your line barred? Follow these steps to unblock it immediately

The Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has explained how subscribers can unblock their telephone lines.

Some Nigerian youths have been mobilising for national public protest against bad governance in the country.

The planned protest tagged #EndBadGovernace is scheduled to begin on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

But many telecom users woke up at the weekend to have their mobile lines barred by the telecom operators.

Some of the affected persons alleged that MTN did so as part of efforts to frustrate the nationwide protest.

ALTON, however, debunked the allegation in a statement on Monday.

It noted that the line barring was due to the subscribers’ failure to link their National Identification Number (NIN) with their mobile phone numbers.

It added that all operators have put in place measures to ensure that anyone whose line is blocked can unblock it by some steps.

ALTON listed the steps to include:

Airtel: Dial *121# and input your eleven-digit NIN number. The subscriber will receive a confirmation message that you have successfully unbarred your Airtel SIM card.

EMTS: 9Mobile: Dial *200*8#

Glo: Dial *109*Your NIN number# For example if your NIN 12345678901, you would dial *109*12345678901# Then follow the prompts to submit your NIN for linkage.

MTN: If an MTN line is barred, all the subscriber needs to do is visit nin.mtn.ng, to check the NIN status, and if not linked, proceed to link it. During the process, an OTP would be requested, as well as the NIN. After giving consent and submitting the NIN linking request, it will be done and the line will be automatically unbarred.

Smile: Send your valid NIN to [email protected] or call 07020444444, you will be asked to provide consent, upon receipt of customer consent and successful verification of NIN, the line will be unbarred.

Spectranet: Call toll-free line 8002345678 and submit your NIN but will have to get your KYC done at Spectranet Store. Customers can email us at [email protected] and submit their NIN but will have to submit their KYC at Spectranet Store. Customers can go to the Spectranet website and submit their NIN online but to complete the process they will have to do KYC at Spectranet Store.

Ntel: Customers should visit any Ntel store with their NIN, fingerprint is used to call up their existing KYC profile with Ntel for verification, consent is received and line is updated and unbarred.

“In case these online steps fail, subscribers can physically visit any walk-in centres of operators, to unblock their lines,” ALTON noted.