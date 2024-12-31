Warri refinery: Marketers hint at further petrol price cut

There was excitement on Monday as the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) commenced partial production.

This is coming after nearly a decade of dormancy as the 125,000 barrels per day refinery was confirmed to be working at 60 per cent capacity, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The refinery, inactive since 2015 due to prolonged repairs, reportedly began refining activities last Saturday at its Area 1 plant, where crude oil was successfully pumped into the system.

This was coming about a month after the commencement of operations at the 60,000-barrel-per-day-old Port Harcourt Refinery.

The NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, announced the resumption of operation at the Warri Refinery during a tour of the facility on Monday.

Kyari was seen in a video posted by Channels TV addressing a tour team, which included the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed.

Earlier, Kyari explained that the inspection aimed to show Nigerians the level of work completed so far.

He said though the repairs on the facility were not 100 per cent complete, operations had commenced.

He said, “We are taking you through our plant. This plant is running. Although it is not 100 per cent complete, we are still in the process. Many people think these things are not real. They think real things are not possible in this country. We want you to see that this is real.”

With the addition of Warri Refinery, Nigeria’s refining capacity has further increased with marketers anticipating a further reduction in price of premium motor spirit (PMS).

The 650,000-barrel Dangote Refinery has commenced production in addition to the Port Harcourt Refinery with a total capacity of 210,000 barrels per day (bpd) comprising 60,000 bpd for the old plant and 150,000 bpd for the new plant.

It’s good for business, prices may reduce – Marketers

Major Energy Marketers’ Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) and the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) welcomed the revival of the Warri refinery, saying it would deepen competition, diversify supply and ultimately resort to price reduction.

Executive Secretary of MEMAN, Clem Isong in a chat with our correspondent stated that the Warri Refinery is the shortest route to the North, describing its revival as good news.

“The market becomes more competitive and we are diversifying supply,” he said.

On whether it would lead to price reduction, he stated, “There are many factors that affect price, competition is always good and you can always get your product at the best price.”

National Public Relations Officer of IPMAN, Alhaji Olanrewaju Okanlawon in a chat with our correspondent said, “If there is excess supply, it will keep bringing down the price. We now run a free market and it is about demand and supply. It will continue bringing down the price. It will decongest Lagos.”

Energy expert, Dr. Ayodele Oni said the resumption of Warri Refinery would boost the local refining capacity in addition to enabling the country to sell to other neighbouring countries.

“We can refine more and even have some to sell. We now stop being hewers of wood and drawers of water. We add value to what we produce and can make/ do more with our base resources. This is very pleasant news,” he said.