…Warns against sale of gov’t properties in FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, has warned illegal scrap operators to desist from selling vandalised government property.

The FCT commandant of the corps, Olusola Odumosu, gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Odumosu said that anyone caught engaging in vandalising government property or engaging in their sale would be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

SPONSOR AD

According to him, any person found selling stolen government property like rail tracks, streetlight poles and panels, manhole covers, armoured cables and the likes will be arrested and his business permanently closed.

He disclosed that the FCT scrap markets popularly known as “pantaker” were undergoing profiling to ensure that only genuine and certified dealers were allowed to operate in the market. (NAN)