War drums against Niger plot to distract attention from tribunal proceedings — Najatu

A former Director, Civil Society of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hajiya Najatu Muhammed, has said the quest to declare war on Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by President Bola Tinubu is a ploy to distract Nigerians from the proceedings of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Najatu, in a statement yesterday, called on Nigerians to stand united in calling the ECOWAS leaders to order by denouncing violence and addressing the devastating consequences of war on human lives and societies.

She said, “Such despicable action in the name of democracy is not only condemnable, but also unacceptable. Today in Nigeria, we have Tinubu being supported by France after the most controversial election declaration in the history of our country.

“If Nigeria is at war, Tinubu can declare a state of emergency or a martial law that will allow him to remain in power indefinitely, putting aside any tribunal or judicial process challenging his eligibility to even contest the election.

“With the backing of France and other colonial powers, he will deploy security forces to quail any form of protest to his undemocratic and unconstitutional machinations.

“Tinubu is aware that he is not eligible to contest. The Tribunal judges know this, APC as a political party also knows this. So, why is Tinubu so eager to go to war on behalf of France and with the backing of France in the name of democracy?”

But speaking during the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC on Thursday last week in Abuja, Tinubu described the 2023 presidential election as the most credible in the history of Nigeria.

He said, “Yes, we are facing challenges in the court, but I think this is the most credible election in Nigeria. So, we must congratulate ourselves. As a democrat, those who cannot accept the results of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory when it is their turn to triumph.

“Above all, those who disagree with the outcome of the elections are taking full advantage of the constitutional provisions to seek redress in court and that is one of the reasons why democracy is still the best form of government invented by man.”

