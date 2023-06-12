War against corruption: Don’t be like Buhari, CSO urges Tinubu

A Civil Society Organization, Accountability Lab has urged President Bola Tinubu not to treat the issue of corruption in Nigeria like his Predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.…

A Civil Society Organization, Accountability Lab has urged President Bola Tinubu not to treat the issue of corruption in Nigeria like his Predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking in Abuja during a press briefing, Executive Director, Blair Glencorse, said unlike the immediate past president who promised to fight corruption but much more was expected from him, President Tinubu should step up to the fight against corruption, ensure transparency increase citizens engagement amongst other means of accountability to the people.

Blair said Buhari vowed to tackle corruption but rather the corruption war suffered setsbacks from investigation and prosecution to policy change.

According to him, “President Buhari began his tenure with significant power and potentials and could have made more progress in building strong institutions- but corruption breeds distrust, and well before his 2nd term, he had lost any credibility he may have had to fight corruption.”

He said the mission of the organization was to create enlightenment on issues of accountability through digital governance, hence, with a new president on board, it was expected that everyone would be seen playing their roles in building accountability as well as support good governance.

The Country Director of the organization, Odeh Friday, urged the new administration to make public consultation a top priority stressing that “we have seen over the years what has happened with engagement with citizens where National Assembly members and bills are been passed, laws are been made at the higher level without consultation from citizens.”

