WapTV pledges more edutainment content 

The popular 24-hour family entertainment channel, wapTV, says it would continue to provide edutainment content that meets the yearnings and aspirations of Nigeria.

The channel says this has been its core focus in the 11 years of its existence across Nigeria and several African countries’ major satellite and cable TV Platforms.

Managing Director of WapTV, Wole Adenuga spoke in response to the award of the “Outstanding Digital Terrestrial TV Brand of the Decade” conferred on it at the 20th anniversary edition of the Marketing Edge Awards held in Lagos.

WapTV received the honour due to the channel’s consistency for 11 years of airing interesting Nigerian Movies (English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa), TV Dramas, reality shows, comedy series and skits, music videos, events, educational content, celebrity interviews, among others.

Adenuga said, “Since we launched in 2012, we have worked hard to constantly move with the trends while staying true to our core principles of providing edutainment content relatable to the average Nigerian.

“We appreciate the corporate brands, Government MDAs, independent movie & TV producers, religious organisations, and others who have engaged in productive partnerships with us over the years.

“We equally appreciate the millions of viewers who watch our channel on satellite TV daily, as well as the over 620,000 Subscribers on our YouTube Channel ‘waptvchannel’ which accumulates over 4 million views monthly”.

The 24-hour family entertainment channel, wapTV, is available across Nigeria and several African Countries on an extensive network of all major Satellite and Cable TV Platforms.

