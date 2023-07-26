WAPAN rebrands for better management of waste

Determined to reverse the negative public perception about waste collection in Nigeria, a group has formed a body known as Waste Pickers Association of Nigeria…

Determined to reverse the negative public perception about waste collection in Nigeria, a group has formed a body known as Waste Pickers Association of Nigeria (WAPAN), aimed at rebranding the collection of waste nationwide.

Comrade Salisu Ali Yarima, National President of WAPAN, stated at the inaugural meeting of the association in Abuja, that the body, with over 250,000 members, is affiliating with the International Alliance for Waste Pickers in order to conform with international standard.

He said WAPAN will add higher value through rebranding of the waste management value chain through education of illiterate members and changing the way its members dress, operate and behave.

To this end, members with dorn new regalia comprising boots, hand gloves and overalls which will identify and dignify waste picking. In addition, ID cards will be issued to members for ease of identification.

To demonstrate its commitment, Com. Yarima said, committees will be set up to design strategies aimed at membership drive across Nigeria through registration of stakeholders and forms have been made available, including online, for registration of members in each of the 36 states including FCT.

“Our dream at WAPAN is to ensure the recognition of waste pickers, reduce poverty, youth restiveness, welth creation, food security and employment opportunities in Nigeria,” he said.

Comrade Yarima said WAPAN has instituted an 8-member interim committee and will soon register with Trade Union Congress and will collaborate with NESREA, MDAs, states and federal government.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...