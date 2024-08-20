Wanted ‘cultist’ terrorising Bayelsa business owners, residents arrested

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Security Service have apprehended a suspected cult member, Christopher Izzy popularly called ‘Machanla’, over his alleged involvement robbery and…

Operatives of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Security Service have apprehended a suspected cult member, Christopher Izzy popularly called ‘Machanla’, over his alleged involvement robbery and cultism.

The suspect, arrested on Monday, is a 26-year-old from Edo State, but resides in Bayelsa where he was said to have carried out nefarious activities.

The Chairman of Bayelsa State Vigilante Service, Hon. Doubiye Alagba, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect is a well known member of Icelanders cult group and had been on the wanted list of the Bayelsa State Vigilante Service.

Alagba, explained that the suspect worked with a deadly gang that specialised in attacking supermarkets, Point of Sales (PoS) stores, including pedestrians plying the Yenagoa city on commercial tricycle popularly known as Keke Napep.

According to Alagba, the operatives of the state vigilante during a body search of the suspect, recovered a welded fake gun, phone and liquid substances identified as illicit drugs known cocaine.

He stated that the arrest of Machanla was a significant breakthrough in the fight against crime in the state.

He however pointed out that the arrest was made possible, after he was identified by one of his robbery victim along the Biogbolo axis of the state capital, where the suspect and his gang reportedly robbed the victim of his mobile phone and other valuables.

Another victim, (name withheld), a supermarket owner, also reported that the suspect and his gang allegedly attacked his shop on many occasions.

According to him, three weeks ego, Izzy and his gang came to his Supermarket and held customers at gun points making away with consumables, customers’ items and other valuables.

Some tricycle drivers in the state capital also narrated how the suspect, in connivance with his gang, attacked and dispossessed tricycle drivers of their belongings.

“Izzy would want to force tricycle drivers to carry him to go and steal. If they refused, he would beat them, humiliate them and also cart away their belongings.

“Early this year, he almost killed a motorcyclist for refusing to allow him use his commercial motorcycle for his nefarious operations. He threatened to kill him when the man refused.

“We arrested him recently, took him to the police, but his father bailed him through court. Yet he has refused to allow tricycle drivers to rest. We are still looking for him for several crimes that he has committed against our members,” a tricycle driver, noted.

The vigilante has since handed over the suspect to the Special Police Anti-crime team in the state known as ‘Operation Doo-Akpo’ for further investigation.