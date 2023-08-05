Wanted criminal surrenders to Police in Kano

Nasiru Abdullahi, popularly known as Chile Maidoki, who is among the three notorious criminals on the wanted list of Kano State Police Command, on Saturday,…

Nasiru Abdullahi, popularly known as Chile Maidoki, who is among the three notorious criminals on the wanted list of Kano State Police Command, on Saturday, surrendered to the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel.

The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) reports that Chile Maidoki, of Layin Falwaya Kurna, is among the three notorious criminals declared wanted with a bounty of N100,000 each by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gumel.

He, however, reported by himself at the Bompai headquarters of Kano state police Command, on Saturday.

Chile Maidoki’s surrender brings to 100 the number of repentant criminals received by the Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mohammad Gumel, according to a statement by the Kano police Command spokesman, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

“Chile Maidoki told the police that he used to sleep at burial ground yards in Kano City just to evade detection by security personnel.

Senate rejects military intervention in Niger

Ministerial nominee who tackled Tinubu before appointment seeks forgiveness

“He is now appealing to the Police and the good people of the State to forgive him, that he has repented and is now ready to work with the Police to promote sustainable peace and development in the state,” Kiyawa revealed.

He is therefore not to be stigmatised by members of the public.

“However, the remaining two, with a N100,00 bounty on each for clues or information leading to their arrests, are still wanted.

They are Abba Burakita of Dorayi Quarters and Hantar Daba of Kwanar Disu.

“Prospective beneficiaries of these bounties with credible information on their whereabouts are required to contact the nearest Police Station,” the statement added. (NAN)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...